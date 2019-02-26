

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press





CAIRO -- Sudan's embattled president banned unauthorized public gatherings and granted sweeping powers to the police after imposing a state of emergency in response to more than two months of protests against his nearly three-decade rule.

Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since December that erupted initially over rising prices and shortages but quickly turned to calls for autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The country's state-run SUNA news agency reported on Monday that al-Bashir issued decrees, giving security forces powers to search buildings, restrict movements of people and public transportation, arrest individuals suspected of crimes related to the state of emergency and seize assets or property during investigations.

The decrees included a ban on unauthorized trading and stockpiling fuel products, prison terms from those travelling with more than $3,000 in cash or 150 grams of gold.

Sudanese Professional Association, an umbrella of independent professional unions that have spearheaded the demonstrations, rejected the decrees. They said Tuesday the state of emergency was unconstitutional and they would challenge it in courts.

"We have one option, which is to win," the statement added, calling for fresh protests against al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir, who seized power in an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989, imposed Friday a state of emergency for a year, disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers. The state of emergency also gives the security forces a free hand in cracking down on protesters and making arrests, and places heavier restrictions on the press and opposition parties.

Al-Bashir's term expires in 2020 and he has repeatedly promised not to run again. Without amending the constitution, he can't run for a third term.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary committee tasked with amending the constitution to scrap presidential term limits cancelled its meetings, a move that appeared to be the only political concession al-Bashir has made so far to the protesters.

The unrest coincides with worsening economic woes that saw a currency devaluation, price hikes, fuel shortages and a steep rise in the price of bread, a main fare for most Sudanese.

Activists say at least 57 people have been killed in the protests. The government's latest tally stands at 30 killed, but figures have not been updated in weeks.