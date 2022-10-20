Sudan officials: Tribal clashes kill 170 in country's south

Sudanese demonstrators attend rally to demand the return to civilian rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Sudanese demonstrators attend rally to demand the return to civilian rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social