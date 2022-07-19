Sudan official: Death toll from days of tribal clashes at 79
Sudan official: Death toll from days of tribal clashes at 79
Days of tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 79 people, a senior Sudanese official said Tuesday as violent protests erupted in two nearby provinces in the East African nation.
The clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups in the Blue Nile province grew out of a killing of a farmer last week. The violence has also injured around 200 people, according to Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, the province's health minister.
The minister appealed on the United Nations and global aid agencies to step up medical and humanitarian assistance to help those who were forced to flee their homes because of the fighting.
"Thousands, mostly women and children, are now living in schools and in the open," said al-Sayed, speaking over the phone. "They need help, they need food, they need healthcare."
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the tribal violence has displaced about 15,500 people, who are now mostly sheltering in schools in the town of Damazin.
Earlier this week, authorities deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in efforts to stabilize the region. They also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in the towns of Roseires and Damazin, where the clashes took place.
The violence in Blue Nile triggered violent demonstrations in the neighboring province of Sennar and the nearby Kassala province. Thousands, mostly from the Hausa, took to the streets over the past two days to protest the government's lack of response to the clashes.
Local media reported that at least three people were killed in protests in Kassala on Monday, and that angry protesters burned government buildings there. Local authorities banned all gatherings in the provincial capital, the city of Kassala.
The clashes were the latest tribal violence to hit Sudan, which is in turmoil since the military took over in a coup last October. The coup removed a civilian-led and Western backed government, upending the country's short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of repressive rule of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
A popular uprising forced the removal of al-Bashir and his government in April 2019.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule
Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.
Fewer graduates are choosing to pursue family medicine. Doctors explain why
Fewer medical school graduates are opting for a career in family medicine, a choice some doctors say may boil down to finances.
Random COVID testing for air travellers returns, but expert calls for more data transparency
With the federal government resuming random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers as of Tuesday, one expert is calling for more transparency on how the measure is keeping Canadians safe.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
U.K. breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe -- and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
Woman who alleged sexual assault to be cross-examined in former Canucks player's trial
A defence lawyer is expected to cross-examine a woman today who claims she was sexually assaulted by former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen.
-
Random COVID testing for air travellers returns, but expert calls for more data transparency
With the federal government resuming random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers as of Tuesday, one expert is calling for more transparency on how the measure is keeping Canadians safe.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
P.E.I. chef Michael Smith offers to fly in dishwasher after job goes unfilled
The ongoing worker shortage continues to cause headaches for business owners, leading some to out-of-the-box recruitment techniques.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
World
-
Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Tuesday in Iran for a visit intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
-
EU starts membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia
The European Union started membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia on Tuesday, a long-delayed step in the Balkan nations' paths toward EU membership that gained momentum amid the war in Ukraine.
-
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China will take 'resolute and strong measures' should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
-
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.
-
Dallas joins other Texas school districts in requiring clear or mesh backpacks after Uvalde massacre
The Dallas school district announced Monday that it will require students to carry clear or mesh backpacks to class, joining other Texas districts in implementing new security measures following the Uvalde school massacre.
-
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
Politics
-
Canada's turbine decision could weaken united sanctions front against Russia: Hillier
Retired general Rick Hillier says he fears Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Germany will weaken global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule
Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China
Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.
Entertainment
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing' after aneurysms
Emilia Clarke says she had 'the most excruciating pain' after suffering two brain aneurysms, but is grateful for both her recovery and for working on 'Game of Thrones' at the time.
Business
-
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.
-
Shopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators
Shopify Inc on Tuesday announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform, as the Canadian company looks to tap into the growing number of content creators launching their own e-commerce stores.
-
Stocks make another run at rising as profit reports roll in
Stocks are making another run at rising on Wall Street Tuesday as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Beliefs developed when young about what is or isn't healthy can follow us for a lifetime, experts say. But what if those beliefs don't hold up to scientific scrutiny?
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
Sports
-
Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
-
U.S. beats Canada for World Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
The U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.
-
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will no longer use 'AR15' nickname for this reason
University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is changing his nickname, abandoning the moniker 'AR-15' because of its association with gun violence.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.