Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 16

MEXICO CITY -

Two subway trains collided Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 16, authorities announced.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital's Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident.

Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.