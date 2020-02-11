Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has been handed a stunning defeat by a regional party in elections in the national capital that were seen as a referendum on his policies, including a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Saturday's New Delhi legislative elections pit Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or "common man's" party, whose pro-poor policies focused on fixing state-run schools and providing cheap electricity, free health care and bus transport for women during its five years in power.

With counting almost complete, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 62 of the 70 constituencies and Modi's party in eight.