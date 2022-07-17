Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks
Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks
Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained ground. They show that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but some with African and Asian backgrounds face persistent discrimination.
Karima Simmou, a 20-year-old French-Moroccan student at the prestigious Paris university Sciences Po, embodies the phenomenon.
She comes from a working-class family of eight children, with a mother who raised the family and a father who worked as a miner in western France. She was pushed by her family to go to the elite school.
"As a child of immigrants my parents, from their experience, told me that I needed to do more than others to succeed," Simmou told The Associated Press.
Advocates who fight discrimination welcomed the new data published this month that gives a rare insight because France follows a universalist vision that doesn't differentiate citizens by ethnic groups.
The surveys published by the state statistics agency and the French state Institute for Demographic Studies, Ined, provide national data and statistics about the path of immigrants to France, their children and -- for the first time -- their grandchildren. It's an updated and more extensive version of a similar survey made 10 years ago. It includes a representative sample of more than 27,000 people drawn from the national census who responded to extensive questions about topics such as family life, income and religion from July 2019 to November 2020.
One of the reports found that a large swath of France's population has an immigrant ancestor -- an estimated 32 per cent of people under 60 -- and that children and grandchildren of immigrants are increasingly integrated into French society.
Nonetheless, immigration isn't evenly spread across France. Patrick Simon, one of the Ined researchers, said that about 70 per cent of France's population aged under 60 has no immigrant heritage over the past three generations and that ethnic diversity depends heavily on where in France people live.
The report brushed aside the "great replacement," a false claim propagated by some extreme-right figures that the white populations of France and other Western countries are being overrun by non-white immigrants.
"Population with immigrant backgrounds share a profound bond with the population who have no direct immigrant parentage. In every family, people have a less or more direct link with immigration," Simon told The AP.
Over the generations, the immigrant heritage is diluted, the survey notes.
It found that 66 per cent of people with at least one immigrant parent are married to people without recent immigrant heritage, while nine out of 10 people of France's third generation of immigrant families have only one or two immigrant grandparents.
French immigration covers a wide range of origins, partly reflecting the country's colonial history. Young generations with immigrant backgrounds tend to have North African or sub-Saharan roots while older ones tend to have European roots. The survey said 83% of people under 18 in France who have at least one immigrant parent trace their origins to countries outside Europe, especially Africa. In contrast, more than 90 per cent of second-generation immigrants over age 60 have Italian, Spanish, Polish, Belgian, German or other European parents.
The children and grandchildren of immigrants from Africa and Asia are well integrated in the French educational system compared with their elders, according to another report. Data show they have increasingly higher education levels than their parents, though many struggle to attain comparable educational levels to French people without immigrant heritage.
And getting jobs is harder, too: 60 per cent of those with non-European roots hold intermediate or high-level jobs, compared with 70 per cent of French people without direct immigrant kinship.
Ined researcher Mathieu Ichou noted two possible explanations for the hiring discrepancy.
"Several surveys, data and audit studies backed up that hiring is not favorable to minorities, and they experience discrimination. France is pretty bad regarding this issue, compared to other European countries," he said.
Also, Ichou said, "minorities tend to be underrepresented in the French elite schools."
Simmou joined Sciences Po thanks to a special program for students from underprivileged areas. But she is well aware that her journey is exemplary and unusual.
Goundo Diawara, an educational adviser and member of a union of parents in working-class neighborhood schools with large immigrant communities, is a firsthand witness of how France's school system fails to eradicate inequality.
"In daily life, we report issues like the struggle with orientation in schools in underprivileged areas. Most of the time, these students don't know these elite schools. In addition, having a child who is doing long studies costs more for poor families," she told the AP.
Still, she praised the two reports for providing "useful resources."
Even though Simmou has been studying at one of France's most prestigious universities for three years, she still feels a gap between herself and her classmates.
"During my second year at Sciences Po, people reminded me that I have immigrant roots, trying to put me in a box, whereas I want to choose who I want to be," she said.
But the 20-year-old hopes that her journey will inspire others.
"If we don't set examples to hold on to, it is difficult to widen our horizons and imagine another future," she said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but 'systemic failures' created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
How Patrick Brown's disqualification recalibrates the Conservative leadership race
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown’s supporters.
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Canada
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
-
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
-
Mental health experts say Canada should have a three-digit suicide crisis hotline
Pressure is mounting for Canada to establish a three-digit suicide crisis hotline similar to the one implemented by the United States this weekend.
-
Early rise for those attending Pope's mass near Quebec City during Canadian visit
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
World
-
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but 'systemic failures' created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.
-
Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece Sunday to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains.
-
Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks
Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained ground. They show that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but some with African and Asian backgrounds face persistent discrimination.
-
'Evil cannot win': Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, four-year-old Liza who was killed by a Russian missile strike, was buried Sunday in central Ukraine as an Orthodox priest burst into tears and told weeping relatives that 'evil cannot win.'
-
4 killed amid gunfire during argument at Houston apartment
Officials say four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine on Sunday as Moscow also pressed efforts to expand its gains in the country's east.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
How Patrick Brown's disqualification recalibrates the Conservative leadership race
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown’s supporters.
Health
-
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
Sci-Tech
-
-
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
Entertainment
-
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
-
'Thor' stays No. 1, while 'Crawdads' opens strong
The Marvel sequel 'Thor: Love & Thunder' dropped a hefty 68 per cent in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the bestseller adaptation 'Where the Crawdads Sing' debuted with a better-than-expected US$17 million.
-
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
Clark County Court records in Nevada showed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. However, a marriage license is not proof of marriage.
Business
-
Economists predict inflation climbed even higher in June amid 'reopening effect'
Economists are predicting an even higher reading of inflation for June as energy and food prices crept higher and the economy reopened further.
-
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
-
June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA
The national real estate market's cooling continued with home sales falling again in June, but the Canadian Real Estate Association said the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.
Lifestyle
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
-
Ukraine war volunteer reunites with daughter at Blue Bombers game
A Manitoba man who spent the past four months volunteering in war-torn Ukraine was reunited with his daughter at a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg.
-
Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion
Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.
Sports
-
Cameron Smith rallies to beat Rory McIlroy at British Open for 1st major
Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first major by overcoming Rory McIlroy to win the British Open.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.