

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Davis, Calif., are investigating reports of students who allegedly baked one of their grandparent’s ashes into a batch of cookies and then fed the treats to their fellow classmates.

Davis police say officers are working to confirm reports of two Da Vinci Charter Academy High School students who allegedly fed at least nine classmates sugar cookies with one of their grandparent’s ashes baked into them.

"I have not heard of anybody getting sick, or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this," Davis police Lt. Paul Doroshov told CNN.

Police say the claim is based on reports from students and the cookies have not yet been tested.

One student who chose to remain anonymous told CNN one of the alleged bakers made it clear that the cookies contained human remains.

“This girl was going around, telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had (brought) these cookies to school with human ashes in them,” he said. “She was giving them to people and it was just weird.”

The student says that after the school questioned him about the incident, he was asked to sign a written statement and told not to tell anyone about what happened.

The student’s parents are outraged that they had not been notified about the incident sooner. They’ve asked the school for a copy of the document their son signed, but haven’t received it yet.

“The district seems a little bit more concerned about protecting themselves than protecting their students,” the student’s father said.

In a statement, the Davis Joint Unified School District said it couldn’t comment on confidential student matters but added: "This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible."

Doroshov said due to the unusual nature of the alleged incident, officers will need more time to determine what possible charges would apply.

With a report from CNN