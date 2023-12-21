Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
Vondrasek said in the evening that 14 people had died and 25 were injured, after earlier reporting that 15 had died and 24 were hurt. He didn't explain the change. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.
Police gave no details about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at the building located near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups.
Vondrasek said police believe the gunman killed his father earlier Thursday in his hometown of Hostoun, just west of Prague, and that he had also been planning to kill himself. He didn't elaborate.
Later Thursday, Vondrasek said that based on a search of his home, the gunman was also suspected in the killing of another man and his 2-month-old daughter Dec. 15, in Prague.
The chief described the shooter as an excellent student with no criminal record, but didn't provide any other information.
The gunman suffered "devastating injuries" but it wasn't clear if he killed himself or was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with officers, Vondrasek said, adding that there was "nothing to suggest that he had an accomplice."
The shooter legally owned several guns -- police said he was heavily armed Thursday and was carrying a lot of ammunition -- and that what he did was "well thought out, a horrible act," Vondrasek said.
University authorities said they would tighten security in university buildings with immediate effect.
"We mourn the loss of life of members of our university community, express our deepest condolences to all the bereaved and our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy," Charles University said in a statement.
The building where the shooting took place is near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square, a busy tourist area in Prague's Old Town. It is just a few minutes' walk from the picturesque Old Town Square, a major tourist attraction where a popular Christmas market attracts thousands of visitors.
The government quickly sought to quell concerns that the massacre was back by foreign interests.
"There's no indication that it has anything to do with international terrorism," Rakusan said.
"It's a horrible crime, something the Czech Republic has never experienced," he said.
Pavel Nedoma, the director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he watched from a window as a person standing on a balcony of the building fired a gun.
Authorities evacuated everyone from the building and police said they were still searching the area, including the balcony, for explosives.
The building forms part of the square and faces a bridge across the river with a view of Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency. President Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France and Slovakia, the European Union and Israel.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent a message of condolence.
"The president and the first lady are praying for the families who lost loved ones and everyone else who has been affected by this senseless act of violence," Jean-Pierre said. "On behalf of the United States, we send our condolences and also wish the survivors of this tragic event a speedy recovery."
The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning to honour the shooting victims, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
Previously, the nation's worst mass shooting was in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.
On Thursday, where tourists, students and others would normally be enjoying the view of the iconic monument, chaos and terror instead took hold. Police vehicles and ambulances sped across the bridge with their sirens wailing. Officers sealed off the empty square.
Some video footage showed people being evacuated from the building and others trying to hide behind a wall.
Ivo Havranek, a diving instructor, said he was near the building when he heard a shot ring out, but he didn't quite believe that was what he had heard.
"Only at the moment when I saw the fully equipped riot police with bulletproof vests and shields, it looked to me that I had found myself in a movie," Havranek said. "But it was obvious that nobody was shooting a movie."
------
Associated Press video journalist Stanislav Hodina in Prague and writer Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C., contributed.
I’m deeply shocked by the tragic news coming out of Prague. Our thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims lost to this act of violence, and we’re hoping for a swift recovery for those injured. To our Czech friends: Canada mourns with you.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
Canada
-
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
Vancouver high school locked down after teacher brought in 'vintage rifle': police
A gun scare at a Vancouver high school Thursday morning turned out to have been caused by a "vintage rifle" a teacher brought to work for a presentation, authorities have confirmed.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
-
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
-
Agreement on UN resolution on critical aid for Gaza is 'very close' and vote expected, sponsor says
The United States, key allies and Arab nations engaged in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a new UN resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza. The long-delayed vote, last scheduled for Thursday morning, appeared likely to be postponed again.
-
'It doesn't get any worse': UN report says over 570,000 people in Gaza starving due to fallout from war
More than half a million people in Gaza -- a quarter of the population -- are starving, according to a report Thursday by the UN and other agencies that highlights the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's bombardment and siege on the territory in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.
-
Police unknowingly directed gunman out of building during frantic search for Nevada university shooter
Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.
-
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
Politics
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberal government is insisting that Hamas must surrender to Israel, after the armed militant group praised Canada for being one of the countries calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
-
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
-
Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to a nomination
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.
Business
-
Biden believes U.S. Steel sale to Japanese company warrants 'serious scrutiny,' White House says
President Joe Biden believes "serious scrutiny" is warranted for the planned acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, the White House said Thursday after days of silence on a transaction that has drawn alarm from the steelworkers union.
-
Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models
Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
-
Hermes billionaire wants to bequeath fortune to his former gardener
A descendant of Europe’s richest family has reportedly begun a process to adopt his middle-aged former gardener, planning to leave him at least half of his roughly €12 billion (US$13 billion) fortune.
Lifestyle
-
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout
While Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk continue preparations for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division's first undisputed champion this century, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.