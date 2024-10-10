Strong winds from Hurricane Milton rip off the roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Video captured by a local TV station late Wednesday shows the fabric of the domed roof was ripped off, making the interior structure visible from a nearby highway.

According to the Tampa Bay Rays media guide, "Tropicana Field features the world’s largest cable-supported domed roof. It is made of six acres of translucent, Teflon-coated fibreglass and supports itself with 180 miles of cables connected by struts."

The roof was built to sustain winds of up to 185 km/h.

The stadium opened in 1990, and was due to be replaced in time for the 2028 MLB season.

With files from The Associated Press