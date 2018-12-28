Strong undersea quake reported off southern Philippines
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 11:20PM EST
MANILA, Philippines -- An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it has a potential to generate a tsunami.
No casualties or damage have been reported immediately on Saturday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.
