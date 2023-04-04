Strong quake rattles Panama's coast; no reports of damage

Panama City -

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama's Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:18 local time (22:18 UTC) and its epicentre was about 44 miles (71 kilometres) south of Boca Chica. The earthquake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometres).

Panama's civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

National Civil Defense Director Carlos Rumbo told local press that his office had not received reports of damage or injuries, but was continuing to check with people in the provinces along the Pacific coast.