Strong earthquake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
Strong earthquake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines in Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.
The 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake.
“The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,” said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicentre.
“It was the most powerful quake I’ve felt and I thought the ground would open up,” Brillantes told The Associated Press by cellphone.
At least four people died mostly in collapsed structures, including a villager hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured. In Benguet province, a worker was pinned to death after a small building that was under construction collapsed in the strawberry-growing mountain town of La Trinidad.
Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel Thursday to meet victims and local officials.
Marcos Jr. told a news conference he was in his office at the riverside Malacanang presidential palace complex when the chandeliers began swaying and making clanking sounds. “It was very strong,” he said of the ground shaking.
In a chilling near-death experience, Filipino photojournalist Harley Palangchao and companions were travelling downhill in two vans in Mountain Province when they suddenly heard thunder-like thuds and saw an avalanche of boulders as big as cars raining down just ahead of them from a towering mountain.
Amid screams of his companions in their van to “back up, back up!” the 44-year-old father of three raised his camera in the front seat and snapped what he feared could be the final pictures of his life. The van in front of them was grazed by a boulder, injuring one, but he and others in the second van drove backward fast enough and escaped unscathed.
“I was thinking there should be at least a record if something happened to us,” Palangchao told the AP. “It was a horrific experience.”
The Red Cross issued a picture of a three-story building precariously leaning toward a debris-covered road in Abra. A video taken by a panicking witness showed parts of an old stone church tower peeling off and falling in a cloud of dust on a hilltop.
Patients, some in wheelchairs, and medical personnel were evacuated from at least two hospitals in Manila, about 300 kilometres south of Lagangilang, but were later told to return after engineers found only a few minor cracks on walls.
The quake’s strength was lowered from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 17 kilometres, the institute said, adding it expected damage and more aftershocks.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
__
Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
CAMH testing new psilocybin mushroom treatment for depression
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is launching a study that will attempt to separate the antidepressant effects of psilocybin mushrooms from the psychedelic experience to create a new treatment.
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
Canada
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.
-
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
-
British High Commission to welcome military specialist on Russia's threat to Arctic
Britain is sending a military expert on the threat posed by Russia and China in the Arctic to work in the British High Commission in Ottawa.
-
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirm EF-0 tornado at Wyoming, Ont.
Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado struck the area of Wyoming, Ont. on July 19, causing significant damage.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
World
-
Russia cuts gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday halved the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20 per cent of capacity. It's the latest reduction to Nord Stream 1 that Russia has blamed on technical problems, but Germany calls a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
-
Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak Thursday, according to a U.S. official, their first conversation in four months coming amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China's claims on Taiwan.
-
Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display
The intensifying rivalry between former U.S. President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, was put on stark display Tuesday as the two gave dueling speeches in Washington on the future of the Republican Party.
-
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008.
-
Boris Johnson defends meeting ex-KGB agent at party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended meeting a Russian oligarch with a KGB past, saying 'as far as I am aware' no government business was discussed at the 2018 get-together.
Politics
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
-
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
Health
-
CAMH testing new psilocybin mushroom treatment for depression
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is launching a study that will attempt to separate the antidepressant effects of psilocybin mushrooms from the psychedelic experience to create a new treatment.
-
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
-
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Business
-
Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled as staff strikes
More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were cancelled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline's German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.
-
Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay to step down
Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years with the Canadian miner, and also reported a surge in its second-quarter profit on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal.
-
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Lifestyle
-
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an 'invasive alien species,' citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.