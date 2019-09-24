Strong earthquake jolts northeast Pakistan, causing damages
ISLAMABAD -- A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Pakistan Tuesday, damaging some homes, wounding several people and causing people to rush out of multistory buildings into the streets, officials said.
Raja Qaiser, a deputy commissioner in the town of Mirpur in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, said the wounded were being taken to hospitals.
He said a main road near Mirpur was also badly damaged, causing accidents.
TV footage showed damaged vehicles in Mirpur.
According to Pakistan's Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the 5.8 magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the eastern Punjab province.
The earthquake shook walls in the capital of Islamabad and left people waiting in the streets anxious over further tremors.
