Strong earthquake hits Japan; possible casualties and damage

Gunman kills 8 in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities and media reported, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.

Forensic police investigate a car in the the village of Dubona, Serbia, on May 5, 2023. (Armin Durgut / AP)

