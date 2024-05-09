Stormy Daniels spars with Trump defence attorney in tense exchange over cash-for-silence transaction

Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
Donald Trump's defence attorneys grilled Stormy Daniels Thursday on the transaction at the centre of the former U.S. president's hush money trial, pressing her on why she accepted a US$130,000 payment to keep quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump instead of going public.
"Why didn't you do that?" attorney Susan Necheles asked, wondering why Daniels didn't hold a news conference as she had planned to tell reporters about the 2006 encounter, which Trump denies ever happened.
"Because we were running out of time," Daniels said.
Did she mean, Necheles asked, that she was running out of time to use the claim to make money?
"To get the story out," Daniels countered. The negotiations happened in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, a critical point in the case against Trump because prosecutors are arguing that he and his allies snatched up these potentially damaging stories and buried them in an illegal effort to influence the November results. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
Daniels returned for more testimony Thursday, avoiding eye contact with the former president as she walked into the Manhattan courtroom and made her way to the witness stand.
Trump's lawyers have sought to paint the porn actor as a liar and extortionist who's trying to take down Trump after drawing money and fame from her story about him.
Turning pointedly to Daniels' career as an adult film actor, writer and director, Necheles asked: "You have a lot of experience in making phony stories about sex appear real?"
"The sex in those films is real, just like the sex in that room," Daniels replied. "The character themes might be different, but the sex is very real. That's why it's pornography, not a B movie."
Daniels was first called as a witness on Tuesday, describing what she said happened during their 2006 encounter in graphic detail.
Trump scowled and shook his head through much of Daniels' description of their alleged sexual encounter after the two met at a celebrity golf outing at Lake Tahoe where sponsors included the adult film studio where she worked. At one point, the judge told defense lawyers during a sidebar conversation -- out of earshot of the jury and the public -- that he could hear Trump "cursing audibly."
Daniels testified earlier this week that while she wasn't physically menaced, she felt a "power imbalance" as Trump, in his hotel bedroom, stood between her and the door and propositioned her.
As for whether she felt compelled to have sex with him, she reiterated Thursday that he didn't drug her or physically threaten her. But, she said, "My own insecurities, in that moment, kept me from saying no."
As Necheles continued comparing Daniels' testimony with past interviews, the witness insisted, "My story hasn't changed."
"You're trying to make me say that it changed, but it hasn't changed at all," she said.
Her testimony has been an extraordinary moment in what could be the only criminal case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to go to trial before voters decide in November whether to send him back to the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty and casts himself as the victim of a politically tainted justice system working to deny him another term.
As she negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with Trump's then-attorney Michael Cohen, Daniels was also talking with other journalists as a "backup" plan, she testified Thursday. Necheles accused her of refusing to share the story with reporters because she wouldn't be paid for it.
"The better alternative was for you to get money, right?" Necheles said.
Daniels said she was most interested in getting her story out and ensuring her family's safety.
"The better alternative was to get my story protected with a paper trail so that my family didn't get hurt," Daniels replied.
Meanwhile, as the threat of jail looms over Trump following his repeated gag order violations, his attorneys are fighting the judge's order and seeking a fast decision in an appeals court. If the court refuses to lift the gag order, Trump's lawyers want permission to take their appeal to the state's high court.
"Here we sit after two and a half weeks, and I think you'll see some very revealing things today," Trump said outside court.
Inside the courtroom, Necheles ran through the finer points of the nondisclosure agreement, asking Daniels to confirm that she agreed to highlighted portions. Daniels responded in terse one-word answers, "Yes," adding: "I signed this only based on what my attorneys suggested."
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organization business records. The charges stem from things like invoices and checks that were deemed legal expenses in Trump Organization records. Prosecutors say the payments largely were reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels.
Testimony so far has made clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 publication of the never-before-seen 2005 "Access Hollywood" footage in which he boasted about grabbing women's genitals without their permission.
Prosecutors have argued that the political firestorm over the "Access Hollywood" tape hastened Cohen's payment to keep Daniels from going public with her claims that could further hurt Trump in the eyes of female voters.
Trump's lawyers have sought to show that Trump was trying to protect his reputation and family -- not his campaign -- by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
A Canadian man 'of Jewish Israeli descent' has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, a celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification of his military action in Ukraine.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage. Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader again threatened that Tehran could build a nuclear weapon if it chose to pursue atomic armaments.
India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi's involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date.
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire.
U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel, which he acknowledged have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Federal ministers, airline executives and members of the disability community are gathering in Ottawa today for the first ever Air Accessibility Summit.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Kevin Durand has a countenance that tells a story and a resume teeming with villainous characters. His latest detestable turn is as a bad ape — the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball's 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.'
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is the latest retailer to warn of softening consumer demand as high costs of living continue to rein in spending.
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
More than a year after a senior was pepper sprayed in North Vancouver during an attempted Facebook Marketplace sale, police say they've arrested a suspect.
The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
Disney fans will soon be able to enter the world of their favourite characters, thanks to a new exhibit coming to Calgary this summer.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for all the amazing women out there, CTV Morning Live has some tips for you.
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city.
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
A lack of parking, high traffic volumes, affordability and construction are the main reasons some Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) residents are staying away from the city's downtown core, according to a recent study.
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
A major fire is forcing students at a southern Manitoba high school to finish the school year off-site.
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
Mohamad Lilo, the 36-year-old Montreal-area man, accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, has now been charged assaulting an inmate at Central North Correctional Centre.
Barrie's mayor is pushing for more photo radar cameras to help curb speeding in the City.
One person was critically injured in a two-motor vehicle crash in New Tecumseth, Ont.
University of Windsor students are launching a “Liberation Zone” on campus in solidarity with the Popular University for Gaza and striking students around the world.
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
Canadian riders Michael Woods and Riley Pickrell are out of the Giro d'Italia.
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
