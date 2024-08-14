Stonehenge 'altar stone' came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows

Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
The unique stone lying flat at the centre of the monument was brought to the site in southern England from near the tip of northeast Scotland, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Nature. It's not clear whether the 5-metre stone was carried by boat or through land -- a journey of more than 740 kilometres.
"It's a surprise that it's come from so far away," said University of Exeter archaeologist Susan Greaney, who was not involved in the study.
For more than a hundred years, scientists believed that Stonehenge's central sandstone slab -- long called the "altar stone" -- came from much closer Wales. But a study last year by some of the same researchers showed that the stone didn't match the geology of Wales' sandstone formations. The actual source of the stone remained unknown until now.
For the study, the team was not permitted to chip away rocks at the site, but instead analyzed minerals in bits of rock that had been collected in previous digs, some dating back to the 1840s. They found a match in the sandstone formations of Orcadian Basin in northeast Scotland, a region that includes parts of the tip of the Scottish peninsula as well as the Orkney Islands.
"That geological 'fingerprint' isn't repeated in any other area of sediment in the U.K.," said Aberystwyth University geologist Nick Pearce, a study co-author.
Greaney said the difficult logistics of moving the stone such a long distance show a high level of coordination and cultural connection between these two regions of ancient Britain.
Stonehenge was constructed around 5,000 years ago, with stones forming different circles brought to the site at different times. The placement of stones allows for the sun to rise through a stone "window" during summer solstice. The ancient purpose of the altar stone -- which lies flat at the heart of Stonehenge, now beneath other rocks -- remains a mystery.
"Stonehenge isn't a settlement site, but a place of ceremony or ritual," said Heather Sebire, senior curator at English Heritage, who was not involved in the study. She said that past archaeological excavations had not uncovered evidence of feasting or daily living at the site.
Previous research has shown cultural connections -- such as similarities in pottery styles -- between the area around Stonehenge and Scotland's Orkney Islands. Other stones at Stonehenge came from western Wales.
While Britain is dotted with other Neolithic stone circles, "the thing that's unique about Stonehenge is the distance from which the stones have been sourced," said Aberystwyth University's Richard Bevins, a study co-author.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Ukrainian forces pushed on with their major cross-border advance into Russia's Kursk region for a second week Wednesday, claiming that they took more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a bomber in attacks on military airfields.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and left nearly half of all clients in the U.S. territory without power as it threatened to strengthen into a major storm en route to Bermuda.
The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.
Mohammad Abu Al Qumsan quivered and gasped in disbelief. He had just received a phone call that an Israeli strike had hit his home, killing the two babies, along with his wife, Jumana, aged 28.
A top Hamas official said the Palestinian militant group is losing faith in the United States' ability to mediate a cease-fire in Gaza ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for this week amid mounting pressure to bring an end to the 10-month-old war with Israel.
The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of its return to power at a former U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the country's hardships or promises of hope for the struggling population.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case, as U.S. President Joe Biden's asylum halt makes its way to Canada’s doorstep.
The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
The Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Office has declared a pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak in the province.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
M&M's maker Mars is buying Kellanova, the maker of Cheez-Its and Pop-Tarts for nearly US$30 billion, vastly expanding the number of household-name brands under one roof.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
A gold medal win by Canadian Philip Kim at the Paris Olympics in breaking has introduced the world to the sport and its culture that is all about peace, love and unity, his former coaches say.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced from their homes.
The RCMP is investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Tuesday night.
Durham Regional Police are investigating after they say an anti-Semitic symbol was found burned into the grass at a soccer field in Whitby last week.
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
Highway 13 in Montreal should reopen Thursday morning, said Quebec's public security minister.
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement, warning of potential heavy rain on Wednesday.
Quebec says that starting this fall it will authorize early requests for medical assistance in dying from certain patients before their condition renders them incapable of giving consent.
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Champion shot putter Sarah Mitton didn't get the result she wanted at the Olympics, but she is grateful for the opportunity, and the lessons leaned in loss.
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
Police in the city of Weyburn are warning residents about a resurgence of bitcoin related scams in the area.
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.
A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
The County of Simcoe is bracing for job action that could shut down many services later this month.
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
The Schreiber detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in solving a break-and-enter investigation at the St. John Anglican Church in Schreiber.
A 53-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with firearms-related offences after reports he was riding on a bicycle with a gun around an apartment complex.
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
