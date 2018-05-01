

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading amid broad-based weakness on the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.91 points to 15,563.97, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 271.29 points to 23,891.86. The S&P 500 index was down 15.26 points to 2,632.79 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 18.93 points to 7,047.34.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.49 cents US, down from an average value of 77.91 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.19 to US$67.38 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.70 to US$1,302.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents to US$3.02 a pound.