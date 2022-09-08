Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, arrives at court, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Bannon surrendered to New York authorities, and is expected to be charged in border wall scheme. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, arrives at court, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Bannon surrendered to New York authorities, and is expected to be charged in border wall scheme. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria

A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social