Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, arrives at court, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Bannon surrendered to New York authorities, and is expected to be charged in border wall scheme. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, arrives at court, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Bannon surrendered to New York authorities, and is expected to be charged in border wall scheme. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.

Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social