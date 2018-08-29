Statue of Turkish president erected at German art festival ordered removed
In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo a crane lifts a statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Wiesbaden, Germany. The statue was part of a controversial art project of the Wiesbaden Biennale. (Sebastian Stenzel/Wiesbaden112.de/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 9:31AM EDT
BERLIN -- A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was installed at an art festival whose motto is "bad news" has been taken down after authorities in the German city of Wiesbaden said it was becoming a security issue.
The dpa news agency reported that the 4-meter sculpture depicting Erdogan with a raised right arm, evoking the statue of Saddam Hussein toppled by American forces in Iraq, was removed just after midnight in the central city.
Since its erection Monday, authorities said it had become a magnet for pro- and anti-Erdogan speeches and provoked conflict.
Wiesbaden State Theater director Uwe Eric Laufenberg defended that debate as being the installation's purpose, saying "we displayed the statue in order to discuss Erdogan."
He says "in a democracy, one must tolerate all opinions."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Statue of Turkish president erected at German art festival ordered removed
- Florida governor's race pits liberal Dem vs Trump Republican
- U.K. PM Theresa May starts 3-nation African tour in Cape Town
- Kentucky governor awards employee US$215,000 raise
- A scallop skirmish erupts between French, British boats