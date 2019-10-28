TORONTO --- Jamaica has lifted a state of emergency warning for Montego Bay, but extended it in an area around the capital.

The Canadian government has urged tourists thinking about visiting Jamaica to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the high level of violent crime there.

A significant increase in violence since the beginning of the year saw Jamaican authorities declare a state of emergency in several areas.

A warning for St. James parish, which includes Montego Bay, Hanover parish and Westmoreland parish, which includes Negril, expired October 28.

But the emergency in St. Andrew parish, which includes parts of Kingston, has been extended to January 4, 2020.

“During this period, security forces have been given increased rights to conduct searches, seizures, and detain persons of interest,” the Government of Canada website states.

“Curfews may also be imposed without notice.”

The site lists several potential dangers for tourists including armed robbery and murder, petty crime, fraud, assault and spiked food and drinks.

But reports of violence perpetrated against tourists are actually very low, the Canadian government reports online.

Further extensions are possible in the coming days and weeks if the security situation does not improve, according to private security company GardaWorld.

A state of emergency in Clarendon and St. Catherine parishes ended October 19.

The Jamaican government first declared a state of emergency for St. James parish in January 2018 and extended it several times, while a similar declaration for St. Catherine last year was lifted.

--- With files from Solarina Ho