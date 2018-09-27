State and U.S. government continue spat over 'I Love NY' signs
In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 4:18PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The deadline for removing New York's famous "I Love NY" signs is fast approaching, and neither the state nor the federal government seems to be backing down.
Federal highway regulators and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo say they're still in discussions over whether the state will take down the tourism-promotion signs by Sunday.
Without a deal by month's end, New York could lose $14 million in funding.
The state Department of Transportation says it has not been ordered to take down the 500-plus signs on a big stretch of roads from Long Island to Buffalo.
The federal government has long maintained the signs violate its regulations and are potentially distracting to drivers. The state disagrees.
Federal transportation officials and their New York state counterparts are continuing discussions over the signs this week.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'
- Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
- UN human rights body creates team to document Myanmar abuses
- India's top court says adultery is no longer criminal offence
- State and U.S. government continue spat over 'I Love NY' signs