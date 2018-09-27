

The Associated Press





ALBANY, N.Y. -- The deadline for removing New York's famous "I Love NY" signs is fast approaching, and neither the state nor the federal government seems to be backing down.

Federal highway regulators and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo say they're still in discussions over whether the state will take down the tourism-promotion signs by Sunday.

Without a deal by month's end, New York could lose $14 million in funding.

The state Department of Transportation says it has not been ordered to take down the 500-plus signs on a big stretch of roads from Long Island to Buffalo.

The federal government has long maintained the signs violate its regulations and are potentially distracting to drivers. The state disagrees.

Federal transportation officials and their New York state counterparts are continuing discussions over the signs this week.