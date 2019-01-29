Stacey Abrams to deliver Dem response to Trump's State of the Union
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Stacey Abrams addresses supporters during an election night watch party in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 3:17PM EST
WASHINGTON - Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Schumer told reporters on Tuesday that he asked Abrams three weeks ago and he was "delighted" when she accepted. The role elevates Abrams in Democratic politics after she narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race in November. Schumer called Abrams a "great spokesperson" and a leader on voting rights.
A group backed by Abrams filed a federal lawsuit this month saying Georgia deprived many low-income people and minorities of their voting rights with Brian Kemp, then secretary of state, overseeing the 2018 election. After a long dispute, Kemp won the governorship.
Senate Democrats are urging Abrams to run for the Senate in 2020 against Republican Sen. David Perdue.
