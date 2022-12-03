St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of King Charles' coronation

A woman looks at the St. Edward's Crown and Orb, part of an exhibition at the The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries, in Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A woman looks at the St. Edward's Crown and Orb, part of an exhibition at the The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries, in Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social