Sri Lankan protesters include Tamil victims in war memorial
Sri Lankan protesters lit flames and offered prayers Wednesday remembering thousands -- including ethnic Tamil civilians -- killed in the final stages of the country's decades long civil war, in the first-ever event where mostly majority ethnic Sinhalese openly memorialized the minority group.
Protesters gathered outside the president's office floated flowers in the nearby sea and prayed for all those who died in the 26-year civil war, including Tamil civilians, Tamil rebels and government soldiers.
While grand state events have been held almost every year since the war ended in 2009 to remember and celebrate the soldiers, this is the first time an event that also remembers Tamils is being held by mostly Sinhalese in the country's capital, Colombo.
"I am a Sinhalese by birth. Today we held a memorial for all those who were killed 13 years ago, Sinhala, Muslim, Hindu and everybody as a result of state terrorism and terrorism by non-state groups," said Sumeera Gunasekara, a social media activist who participated in the event.
"There are still those who are grieving because of these events and as a Sinhalese I have a right to share in their grief, because I believe in the religion of humanity more than any other."
Actress Kaushalya Fernando said she came to remember the victims of a war created and mishandled by politicians.
"The significance of this place is that we are not here as different ethnic groups but as Sri Lankans."
The protesters also shared rice porridge, the only food the people could have in the final stages of the fighting because of heavy blockade of supplies.
Tamil Tiger rebels fought to create an independent state for ethnic minority Tamils.
The civil war killed 100,000 people, according to conservative United Nations estimates. The actual number is believed to be much higher. A report from a U.N. panel of experts said at least 40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final months of the fighting alone.
Since Sri Lankan troops defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, Sri Lankan authorities had widely prohibited Tamils from publicly remembering their family members and have denied allegations that Tamil civilians were killed.
Sinhalese, mostly Buddhist, make up nearly 75% of Sri Lanka's 22 million people. Tamils, mostly Hindu, are 15%.
Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him responsible for the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa played a key role as a top defense strategist to his brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is credited with leading a military campaign to defeat the rebels.
The two leaders were hailed as heroes by the Sinhalese but allegations of mishandling the economy and corruption has led to their fall from grace.
Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister last week amid violent protests and Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been staying in his fortified residence for more than a month. He has been forced to take a backseat, having appointed a new prime minister to handle the economy.
Sri Lanka, near bankruptcy, has suspended up to $7 billion of foreign loan payments due to be repaid this year because of a foreign currency crisis. The country must repay $25 billion as foreign debt by 2026 out of a total $51 billion.
It has led to limited imports with no gasoline in filling stations. Other fuel, cooking gas, medicine and foods are in short supply, forcing people to stay in long lines to buy the limited stocks.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4% approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party, and premier of Alberta, Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after criticizing leadership candidate Poilievre
Ed Fast is no longer the Conservative finance critic, interim party leader Candice Bergen says. Bergen said in a statement late Wednesday that Fast informed her he will be 'stepping away from his duties.'
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Four things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
Conservative party investigating complaint by Patrick Brown team about racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada is investigating a complaint lodged by Patrick Brown's leadership campaign about a racist email it says it received from a member.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Canada
-
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
-
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
World
-
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, admitting that he intentionally helped restrain the Black man in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused his death.
-
After Buffalo massacre, N.Y. governor seeks action on guns
New York would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others under a package of executive orders and gun control bills touted Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.
-
Lawmaker's arrest is latest sex claim to roil U.K. Parliament
A U.K. Conservative lawmaker was released on bail Wednesday while police investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault against him, the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations that have led some to label Britain's Parliament a toxic workplace.
-
Top Taliban leader makes more promises on women's rights but quips 'naughty women' should stay home
A senior Taliban official has repeated the group's as-yet-unfulfilled pledge to allow girls back into high school, saying there would be "good news soon," but suggested that women who protested the regime's restrictions on women rights should stay home.
-
Tesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans.
-
Flight data suggests China Eastern plane deliberately crashed: Wall Street Journal report
Black box data recovered from a China Eastern flight that crashed in March suggests someone in the cockpit intentionally downed the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a preliminary assessment from United States officials.
Politics
-
Conservative party investigating complaint by Patrick Brown team about racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada is investigating a complaint lodged by Patrick Brown's leadership campaign about a racist email it says it received from a member.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
-
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after criticizing leadership candidate Poilievre
Ed Fast is no longer the Conservative finance critic, interim party leader Candice Bergen says. Bergen said in a statement late Wednesday that Fast informed her he will be 'stepping away from his duties.'
Health
-
Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban
A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.
-
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Tennessee's first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
Sci-Tech
-
Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July; power dwindling
A NASA spacecraft on Mars is headed for a dusty demise.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
-
Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?
She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
-
Heard's sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
A friend of actor Amber Heard testified Wednesday that she saw the bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Heard's ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University
Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University on Wednesday, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium.
Business
-
Sharp drop in retailers helps pull Wall Street indexes lower
Stocks fell sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, led by led by steep drops in retailers as Target plunged after issuing a grim quarterly earnings report.
-
Loblaw to adopt Ukrainian spelling of chicken Kyiv for frozen dish
One of Canada's largest supermarket chains is taking a small but meaningful step to signal its support for Ukraine as the country defends itself against Russia's invasion.
-
Canada's inflation rate hits three-decade high of 6.8 per cent: StatCan
The cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher to push the annual inflation rate up in April.
Lifestyle
-
Yumi Nu’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, Jordan Peterson comments spark body acceptance conversation
Advocates are standing up for body acceptance after the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover was met with hate comments for featuring plus-sized model Yumi Nu.
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
Sports
-
U.S. soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork
An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d'Italia forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.