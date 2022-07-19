Sri Lankan prime minister, 2 rivals in presidential race
Sri Lankan prime minister, 2 rivals in presidential race
Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse.
Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.
He is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition, but is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to help restore Sri Lanka's international credibility.
The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.
“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said in a Twitter post.
Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake, 53, was also expected to contest Wednesday’s parliamentary vote. He also ran for president in 2019.
Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters outraged by the crisis stormed his official residence and occupied other key public buildings. He later submitted his resignation via an email to the speaker of Parliament.
Opponents of Wickremesinghe's candidacy fear he represents an extension of the Rajapaksa rule and a potential comeback for the beleaguered political family.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against Wickremesinghe's status as a lawmaker, clearing the path for him to run for president.
He succeeded Rajapaksa's younger brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister after he stepped down in response to massive public pressure.
Wickremesinghe also took on the role of finance minister, becoming the public face of the country's economic woes. He has delivered weekly addresses in Parliament, raised taxes and pledged to overhaul a government that increasingly has concentrated power under the presidency. Ultimately, observers say, he has lacked the political heft and public support to get the job done.
Alahapperuma, 63, is viewed as a populist, with good public relations and communications skills. Even though he is a former government spokesman and has served in various posts including minister of information and mass media, minister of sports and minister of power under previous governments he previously was not considered for top leadership posts.
A son of school administrators, he studied political science at the University of Iowa but did not earn a degree. He is married to a popular singer, Pradeepa Dharmadasa.
Students and political activists said they planned protests Tuesday. Some intimidating posts circulating on social media warned lawmakers against returning to their constituencies if they vote for Wickremesinghe.
After the protesters briefly took over public buildings last week in startlingly dramatic scenes, Parliament was heavily guarded Tuesday by hundreds of soldiers, its entry points barricaded. Staff at Parliament and reporters were thoroughly searched before they were allowed to enter while navy boats patrolled the lake surrounding the building.
Sri Lanka's economy has collapsed, its foreign exchange reserves depleted, and it has suspended repayment of foreign loans. Its population is struggling with shortages of essentials including medicine, fuel and food while the government negotiates a bailout package with the IMF. It is preparing a loan restructuring plan as a prelude to talks.
Rajapaksa's exit last week marked at least a temporary dismantling of the Rajapaksa dynasty that had ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. Before the recent upheavals, six family members held high positions including president, prime minister and finance minister. All have lost their seats after public protests started in late March.
___
Associated Press writer Bharatha Mallawarachi contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate
Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
U.K. has warmest-ever night, braces for record-breaking day
Millions of people in Britain woke from the country's warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius, as a heat wave scorching Europe wallops a country more used to mild weather and rain.
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
Authorities in southern China have apologized for breaking into the homes of people who had been taken to a quarantine hotel in the latest example of heavy-handed virus-prevention measures that have sparked a rare public backlash.
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Canada
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
World
-
U.K. has warmest-ever night, braces for record-breaking day
Millions of people in Britain woke from the country's warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius, as a heat wave scorching Europe wallops a country more used to mild weather and rain.
-
The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate
Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
-
Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
-
U.S. House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against Supreme Court
The U.S. House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, a direct confrontation with the U.S. Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access has sparked concerns that other rights enjoyed by countless Americans may be in jeopardy.
-
Sri Lankan prime minister, 2 rivals in presidential race
Sri Lanka's prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse.
-
Two decades of shooter response strategy ignored in Uvalde
A total of 376 officers converged on Robb Elementary School, more than the entire police force in a mid-size American city like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Tempe, Arizona. But for more than 70 minutes, not one stopped the shooter.
Politics
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
Health
-
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app
Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
Entertainment
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.
Business
-
Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name.
-
Suncor reaches deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management
Suncor Energy Inc. said Monday that it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station chain with the goal of 'unlocking shareholder value.'
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
Juan Soto beats out Julio Rodriguez to win Home Run Derby
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won the Derby for the first time Monday night, holding off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez 19-18 in the final.
-
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who accused former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen of sexual assault testified Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.