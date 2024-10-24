Sri Lanka says 3 locals were arrested over a possible attack on Israel tourists

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -

Sri Lanka police have arrested three persons in connection with a possible attack on Israeli travellers in the Indian ocean island, a government minister said on Thursday, a day after the authorities stepped up the security across the country, with the United States warning of an attack targeting a popular tourist destination.

Three Sri Lankans have been taken into custody on suspicion and they are now being interrogated, said Minister of Public Security and Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath.

He declined to give further details, saying that would hamper the investigations.

Authorities said on Wednesday that it has raised security around a popular surfing destination in the country's eastern part after receiving foreign intelligence information about a possible threat to Israeli travellers.