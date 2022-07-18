Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery
Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery
A day after Sri Lanka's president fled, Mohamed Ishad waited outside an immigration office near the capital, clutching a file of documents that he hopes will get his passport renewed so he can leave, too.
With the nation in the throes of its worst economic crisis, Ishad has no job, relies on relatives for financial help and sells vegetables to feed his wife and three children. He wants to go to Japan and find work there so he can send money back home.
Ishad is devastated to leave his family behind, but feels there is no choice – and no opportunity – in his country. "Living in Sri Lanka right now is not good – if you want a good life, you need to leave," he said. Not only has the economy collapsed, but "there's hardly a government functioning right now."
Bankruptcy has forced the island nation's government to a near standstill. Its once-beloved and now reviled former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore before resigning last week. The acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, is seen as his proxy and opposed by angry crowds.
Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh government, but it is unclear if that's enough to fix a shattered economy and placate a furious nation of 22 million that has grown disillusioned with politicians of all stripes.
The political ruckus has deepened worries that solutions to the crisis, including a crucial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, may be delayed.
"Right now, the eye is off the ball," said Dayan Jayatilleka, a former diplomat and political analyst. "It's like in the middle of a serious surgery, everybody from the top surgeon to the anesthesiologist, ran out of the operation room to start a revolution – but they need to come back and finish the surgery before the patient is dead."
The IMF is monitoring the situation closely, but any bailout package will be contingent on Sri Lanka's debt-restructuring strategy and political stability. "People are probably thinking, who do we talk to? Don't you guys care about the economy? Will the real president please stand up?" Jayatilleka said.
For months, the country has been on edge, triggered by a foreign exchange crisis that has crippled imports of essentials like fuel, food and medicine. Doctors are warning people to not get sick while families are struggling to eat three meals a day in a country that was once an inspiration across South Asia for its expanding middle class and high per capita income.
Now, the government owes $51 billion in debt and is unable to make payments on its loans. Its currency has collapsed by 80%, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation. Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves and needs $6 billion to stay afloat over the next few months.
"Gotabaya resigning is one problem solved – there are so many more. They will continue if we don't make the right choice in choosing our leaders," said Bhasura Wickremesinghe, a 24-year-old maritime engineering student.
Among the candidates that Parliament will choose as president are Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the main opposition party; Dullas Alahapperuma, a former minister under Rajapaksa who is likely to be backed by a section of the ruling coalition; and Anura Dissanayake, a Marxist leader whose public support has grown during the crisis.
Another rumoured candidate – and the most contentious – would be Wickremesinghe, who could likely count on support of the governing party if he decided to seek nomination. Protesters have rallied for weeks to kick him out of office, accusing him of protecting the Rajapaksa dynasty. If he is nominated and chosen, it will be a "powder keg," said Jayatilleka.
The six-time prime minister, who is also the current finance minister, was appointed by Rajapaksa in May to begin difficult negotiations with lenders and financial institutions. He has also promised to overhaul the political system to clip presidential powers. But his unpopularity grew as lines for fuel got longer, food prices surged and power cuts continued.
He recently called the protesters "Fascists" and imposed a state of emergency after his office was seized and his private residence torched.
Wickremesinghe is the only lawmaker from his party to hold a seat in Parliament after it suffered a humiliating defeat in 2020, limiting his public support and political heft. Many don't see him as a legitimate leader despite his seasoned political career and expertise, said Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at Colombo-based Center for Policy Alternatives.
"This political uncertainty is a killer of the economy – that has to be resolved fast and in a way that satisfies the people of the country," said W.A. Wijewardena, a former deputy governor of the Sri Lankan central bank. An immediate road map is needed, focused on boosting exports, increasing revenue through new taxes and slashing expenditure, but none of this can be achieved if there is no stable government in place, he added.
Many people are aching for a tangible change in their lives right now, Fonseka said, and don't care about the complex negotiations. "For them, it's the basics of fuel and food – are they getting it or not?"
She said that whoever forms the government "cannot rule the way it was before, they will need to engage better with the public and protesters to show they are different."
"But if it is someone who does not have the confidence or trust of the people, then the tumultuous protests will continue, and there won't be any stability or solutions in near sight."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Man. family left waiting an hour for help after black bear breaks into cottage
A family of eight was left waiting for an hour for help to arrive after a black bear broke into their Manitoba cottage overnight, leaving them with a broken window.
Canada
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
World
-
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
Sri Lanka's acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country's lawmakers are set to elect a new president.
-
Ethnic minority woman Draupadi Murmu likely to be voted Indian president
Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India's next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
-
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during the shooting.
-
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.
-
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
-
Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery
Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh government, but it is unclear if that's enough to fix a shattered economy and placate a furious nation of 22 million that has grown disillusioned with politicians of all stripes.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Feds propose to cap oil, gas emissions using industry-specific carbon pricing system
The federal government is proposing to use an industry-specific cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set a ceiling for emissions from the oil and gas sector and drive them down almost 40 per cent by the end of this decade.
Health
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app
Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
Entertainment
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.
Business
-
Suncor reaches deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management
Suncor Energy Inc. said Monday that it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station chain with the goal of 'unlocking shareholder value.'
-
Energy leads S&P/TSX composite higher while U.S. markets lose early gains
A broad rally led by the energy sector sent Canada's main stock index higher while U.S. markets ran out of gas after getting a morning boost.
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo.
-
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who accused former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen of sexual assault testified Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.