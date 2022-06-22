Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

  • GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

    General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social