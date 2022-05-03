Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign as his speeches are projected on a giant screen at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign as his speeches are projected on a giant screen at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social