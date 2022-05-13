Sri Lanka opposition, protesters vow to continue anti-government campaign

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajakasa resign and decrying the appointment of Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajakasa resign and decrying the appointment of Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

Elon Musk said Friday that his planned US$44 billion purchase of Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social