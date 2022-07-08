Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters

Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters

A Sri Lankan police officer stands guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) A Sri Lankan police officer stands guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social