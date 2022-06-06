Sri Lanka holds its breath as new PM fights to save economy

People watch as anti government protesters shout slogans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign blocking the entrance to his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) People watch as anti government protesters shout slogans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign blocking the entrance to his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future

After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.

Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts

The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social