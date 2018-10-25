Squeaky-clean drug deal: Supposed cocaine actually soap, authorities say
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Police say the only clean part of an intended drug deal at a North Carolina airport was the fact that the drugs in question were actually soap bars.
The News & Observer reports Raleigh-Durham International Airport officers arrested 43-year-old Tarvares Hargrave, 40-year-old Jason Anderson and 44-year-old Luz Ortega on drug-trafficking charges Oct. 5. But when the results of a laboratory test came back, police filed different felony charges Tuesday.
Police initially believed Anderson, of New York City, and Ortega, of New Jersey, sold 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms) of cocaine to Hargrave. Instead, according to an arrest warrant for Anderson, Hargrave received "10 bars of Ivory soap wrapped in thick plastic wrap." But it's a crime to take part in what someone believes is a drug deal.
It's unclear whether Anderson and Ortega knew the package was soap.
It's unclear whether the three have lawyers.
