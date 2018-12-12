Spotty ice expected on southern U.S. roads as thawing snow refreezes
Drivers pass an abandoned car along Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 12:19AM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Officials are warning of another day of dangerous road conditions after a wintry snowstorm walloped several Southern states.
While sunny skies helped North Carolina and Virginia thaw on Tuesday, temperatures dropped again overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned that any moisture left on roads from melting snow could turn into ice again Wednesday morning.
The snow blanketed much of North Carolina with snow, and some areas saw accumulations of more than 2 feet (.6 metres).
Cooper also warned runoff from snowmelt could combine with an expected rainstorm this week to increase the flooding threat along some rivers. Rain was forecast for Thursday and Friday.
The storm was blamed for at least three deaths in North Carolina. The state's Highway Patrol had responded to 2,300 accidents as of Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- After video stokes outrage, charges dropped against NYC mom
- Russia says 114,000 Syrians returned home in 2018
- Spotty ice expected on southern U.S. roads as thawing snow refreezes
- Flynn argues against prison time in Russia investigation
- Ivanka Trump, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed: AP