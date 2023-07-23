Spanish voters make their choice in an election that could see another EU country swing to the right
Voters in Spain withstood soaring summer temperatures to vote Sunday in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right.
The Interior Ministry said turnout was 40 per cent at 2 p.m., 2.5 per cent more than in the last elections in November 2019.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a severe beating in local and regional elections in May. Sanchez has been premier since 2018.
Polling stations for the 37 million voters close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). Near-final results are expected by midnight.
Most opinion polls have put the right-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.
Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.
A PP-Vox government would mean another EU member has moved firmly to the right, a trend seen recently in Sweden, Finland and Italy. Countries such as Germany and France are concerned by what such a shift would portend for EU immigration and climate policies.
Spain's two main leftist parties are pro-EU participation. On the right, the PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, is also in favour of the EU. Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, is opposed to EU interference in Spain's affairs.
The election comes as Spain holds the EU's rotating presidency. Sanchez had hoped to use the six-month term to showcase the advances his government had made. An election defeat for Sanchez could see the PP taking over the EU presidency reins.
Sanchez was one of the first to vote, casting his ballot in a polling station in Madrid
Commenting later on the large number of foreign media covering the election, he said: "This means that what happens today is going to be very important not just for us but also for Europe and I think that should also make us reflect."
"I don't want to say I'm optimistic or not. I have good vibrations," Sanchez added.
The Socialists and a new movement called Sumar that brings together 15 small leftist parties for the first time hope to pull off an upset victory. Sumar is led by second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, the only woman among the top four candidates.
Diaz called for everyone to vote, recalling that the freedom to vote didn't always exist in Spain.
"A lot is at risk," said Diaz after voting. "For people of my generation, they are the most important elections."
At stake is "waking up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom."
With no party expected to garner an absolute majority, the choice is basically between another leftist coalition and a partnership of the right and the far right.
For poll favourite Feijoo, "It is clear that many things are in play, what model of country we want, to have a solid and strong government."
Vox's Abascal said he hoped for "a massive mobilization (of voters) that will allow Spain to change direction."
Alejandro Bleda, 45, did not say who he voted for but indicated that he was backing the leftist parties. "Given the polarization in this country, it's to vote either for 50 years of backwardness or for progress," he said.
The main issues at stake are "a lot of freedoms, social rights, public health and education," Bleda said after voting in the Palacio de Valdes public school polling station in central Madrid with his wife and young boy.
Voters are to elect 350 members to the lower house of Parliament and 208 members to the Senate.
Carmen Acero, 62, who voted for the Popular Party, compared Sanchez to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and said she voted because "to continue with Pedro Sanchez is hell."
Acero, who sported a Spanish flag on her phone, accused Sanchez of being an "assassin" for allying with the small Basque regional party Bildu, which includes some former members of the now-defunct armed separatist group, ETA.
She identified "the unity of Spain, employment and security" as among her main concerns.
The election takes place at the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to be vacationing away from their regular polling places. But postal voting requests have soared, and officials have estimated a 70 per cent election turnout.
The government said that all polling stations were up and running as normal.
A fire in a tunnel forced the suspension of all trains entering and leaving the eastern city of Valencia, indicating many people there might not make it to their voting station.
Coming on the tail of a month of heat waves, temperatures are expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and to rise between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country Sunday. Authorities distributed fans to many of the stations.
"We have the heat, but the right to exercise our vote freely is stronger than the heat," said Rosa Maria Valladolid-Prieto, 79, in Barcelona.
Sanchez's government has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with an inflation-driven economic downturn made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But his dependency on fringe parties to keep his minority coalition afloat, including separatist forces from Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passing of a slew of liberal-minded laws may cost him his job.
The right-wing parties dislike everything about Sanchez, saying he has betrayed and ruined Spain. They vow to roll back dozens of his laws, many of which have benefited millions of citizens and thousands of companies.
--------
Associated Press journalists Aritz Parra, Iain Sullivan, Maria Gestoso, Alicia Leon and Jose Maria Garcia contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Much of Greenland's ice melted about 400,000 years ago, adding 5 feet to sea levels: study
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
BREAKING | Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
The results of 'Barbenheimer' weekend are in. Here's who took the box office crown
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work -- it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
CBC head 'blindsided' staff with comments on broadcaster's future, Poilievre: emails
After the head of Canada's public broadcaster gave a newspaper interview earlier this year that promised CBC would eventually become a digital-only product and that criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, senior managers were quick to refute her comments, internal emails suggest.
World
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa again on Sunday, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours, officials said.
-
Netanyahu deals with a medical emergency as Israel reaches a new level of unrest
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering in a hospital on Sunday after an emergency heart procedure, while opposition to his government's contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country.
-
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday.
-
Spanish voters make their choice in an election that could see another EU country swing to the right
Voters in Spain withstood soaring summer temperatures to vote Sunday in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right.
-
Militants kill 4 highway policemen in southeast Iran, state TV says
Militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in southeast Iran, state media reported.
-
At least 9 dead and three dozen injured in a building collapse in Cameroon
At least nine people were killed and nearly three dozen injured in a building collapse, Cameroonian authorities said on Sunday.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Much of Greenland's ice melted about 400,000 years ago, adding 5 feet to sea levels: study
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
Entertainment
-
The results of 'Barbenheimer' weekend are in. Here's who took the box office crown
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work -- it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
-
The 1975 cancels its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after band's same-sex kiss controversy in Malaysia
British pop rock band The 1975 announced on Sunday it was cancelling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival in the wake of the band's lead singer slamming the country's anti-gay laws and kissing a male bandmate during their performance.
-
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bennett, who died at 96 on Friday, was indeed "the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century," as Charles J. Gans wrote for The Associated Press. Yet that summation befits a man frozen in time, consigned to a specific era, and Tony Bennett was anything but that.
Business
-
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
-
Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an 'X' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion last year.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
Lifestyle
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Sports
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi capped the opening night with his new club with a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.
-
New Zealand Women's World Cup team evacuated due to hotel fire
New Zealand's Women's World Cup squad had to be evacuated from a downtown hotel on Saturday night after several small fires broke out.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.