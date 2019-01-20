Spanish rescuers battle tough conditions to reach toddler
Drill machines and excavating machinery work on top of the mountain, left, next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for six days near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.(AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 7:21AM EST
MADRID -- Spanish officials say rescuers are making slow progress in exceptionally difficult conditions to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole in the countryside eight days ago.
Angel Garcia, the leading engineer co-ordinating the search-and-rescue operation, says work had to stop briefly early Monday to perform maintenance on a drill being used to create a vertical shaft.
Garcia says the rocks are extremely hard and the drill has been working nonstop for many hours.
The shaft runs parallel to the borehole and aims to go down 60 metres (197 feet) -- roughly to where the boy is believed to be.
The drill has so far reached 53 metres. After that, miners will be lowered down the shaft to dig a horizontal tunnel to the boy's presumed location.