Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine
MADRID -- Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016.
A statement says five people who were attempting to sell the pieces in Spain have been arrested.
The jewelry was said to be worth 60 million euros, or US$64 million, and dated from between the eighth and fourth centuries B.C.
The pieces went missing after being put on display between 2009 and 2013 in a museum in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.
The five arrested included two Ukrainians, one of them an Orthodox Church priest, and three Spaniards.