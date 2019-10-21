Spain to exhume Franco's remains Thursday
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 10, 2016 file photo, tourists walk outside of the Spanish former dictator General Francisco Franco's tomb at the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), near Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:11AM EDT
MADRID -- The Spanish government says it will exhume and relocate the remains of late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco on Thursday.
In a statement Monday, the government said the remains would be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter.
The procedure was authorized after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco's family.
The government is pushing ahead with the exhumation before Spain holds a general election on Nov. 10.
Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975.