Spain's Supreme Court to decide on Franco exhumation
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 10, 2016 file photo, tourists walk outside of the Spanish former dictator General Francisco Franco's tomb at the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), near Madrid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he wants to remove the remains of the late dictator Francisco Franco from a controversial mausoleum and turn the site into a monument for reconciliation. Sanchez told national broadcaster TVE on Monday, June 18, 2018 that Spain "cannot afford symbols that separate Spaniards." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:21AM EDT
MADRID -- Spanish Supreme Court judges are to meet to rule on appeals against the caretaker Socialist government's plan to exhume the remains of Gen. Francisco Franco from the gigantic Valley of the Fallen mausoleum built by the dictator on the outskirts of Madrid.
The judges' meeting Tuesday on an appeal lodged by Franco's relatives is the latest development in a decades-old controversy.
Leftist parties and families of many Spanish Civil War victims have long wanted Franco to be removed from the mausoleum, which is a major tourist attraction. Others argue this would open old wounds.
A decision is expected Tuesday or soon after.
The Socialists want Franco moved to a cemetery outside Madrid. Franco's family hope that if he is exhumed they can rebury him in central Madrid's Almudena Cathedral.
