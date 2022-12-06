Spain's former king Juan Carlos I wins latest stage in harassment lawsuit

Spain's former King Juan Carlos waves before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Spain's former King Juan Carlos waves before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?

With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social