Spain exhumes fascist party founder Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera from Madrid mausoleum

People show the fascist salute as they gather outside San Isidro Cemetery in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2023. (Manu Fernandez / AP) People show the fascist salute as they gather outside San Isidro Cemetery in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2023. (Manu Fernandez / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social