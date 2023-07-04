Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies
The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.
Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.
The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.
The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it's published in the State Gazette in the coming days.
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
Search stretches into 3rd day for 2 people missing after Quebec landslide
The search resumed on Tuesday morning for the two people who disappeared last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, in the Saguenay region, when they were probably swept away by a landslide. Quebec provincial police (SQ) has yet to identify a man and a woman.
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
Employer says talks stalled in B.C. port workers strike
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia's ports have stalled with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with large-scale raid of Jenin camp
A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and then began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv's recently launched counteroffensive.
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say
Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before he is arrested, police say
A heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police said.
The Taliban ban women's beauty salons in Afghanistan
The Taliban are banning women's beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.
Outrage erupts in South Africa over video of deputy president's security officers stomping on man
A group of armed plainclothes officers assigned to protect South Africa's deputy president were caught on video dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head until he lies motionless, sparking outrage and drawing more attention to the country's problems with police brutality.
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm US$60 million debut in North America
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theatre in significant numbers to see 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.
Paramount lowers first half 2023 average sales volumes guidance due to wildfires
Paramount Resources Ltd. says it expects its average sales volumes for the first half of 2023 will come in below its earlier guidance as it works to restore the last of the production that was put on hold due to the Alberta wildfires.
United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
U.S. air travellers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather -- and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday -- helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
Fernandez advances, Auger-Aliassime upset in first-round action at Wimbledon
Leylah Fernandez moved on while Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered an upset loss in first-round action Monday at Wimbledon.
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.