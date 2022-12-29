Southwest: Normal flight operations to resume Friday
Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after more than a week of widespread flight cancellations that started with a winter storm and spiraled out of control because of a breakdown with staffing technology.
If Thursday turns out to be the last day of the Southwest crisis, it will be marked by about 2,350 cancelled flights, nearly 60% of the airline's schedule.
Southwest declined to say how many people have been affected, but it is likely that far more than 1 million have had a flight cancelled.
The airline has scrapped more than 13,000 flights since Dec. 22, according to tracking service FlightAware. Its planes have 143 to 175 seats and were likely nearly fully booked around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Airline executives said that crew-scheduling technology -- a major cause of the meltdown -- has caught up with the backlog of pilots and flight attendants stranded in wrong locations. Southwest operated 1,600 flights on Thursday, including 104 that carried no passengers but instead served to put planes and crews in position for full operations on Friday.
Southwest leaders believe they will have enough empty seats over the next several days to accommodate any stranded passengers still wishing to fly on the airline -- while conceding that many had either given up or found other transportation.
Southwest will refund tickets on cancelled flights, and executives repeated a promise to reimburse travelers who were forced to pay for hotel rooms, meals and flights on other airlines. The airline's chief commercial officer said that process will take several weeks. Executives said the airline also will pay to ship baggage that has piled up at airports around the country.
Southwest lost US$75 million during a much smaller disruption in October 2021 that resulted in about 2,000 cancelled flights over a four-day stretch.
CEO Robert Jordan said it was too early to say how much the company will lose in revenue and incur in extra costs because of the current crisis. Jordan told reporters that events of the last week will likely cause Southwest to re-examine priorities and spending levels for technology improvements that were already underway, but he offered no specifics.
"This has been an incredible disruption, and we can't have this again," he said.
Southwest has struggled to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that swept the country last week. Other airlines bounced back within a couple days, but Southwest ran short of ground workers at airports in Denver and Chicago, and its problems exploded from there.
On Thursday, Southwest accounted for about 95% of all cancelled flights in the United States. Executives said they had cancelled only 39, or less than 1% of the schedule, for Friday.
Jordan faces a crisis just 11 months after he became CEO, replacing longtime leader Gary Kelly. Southwest had 88 planes and 7,000 employees when Jordan joined 35 years ago. Now it has more than 700 planes and more than 60,000 employees.
Speaking to reporters a month ago at Southwest headquarters in Dallas, a relaxed and jocular Jordan spoke in glowing terms about the airline's culture and customer service. He outlined five priorities, including modernizing the airline's technology for scheduling pilots and flight attendants.
Under Southwest's system, which dates to the 1990s, when crew members are reassigned to a different flight or even change hotels, "somebody needs to call them or basically in the airport chase them down and tell them what their re-route looks like," Jordan said.
"I do think the scale and the growth of the airline got ahead of the tools that we have," he said. "No fault of anybody -- takes investment -- and we'll get all this done."
The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took fresh swipes at the airline on Thursday, tweeting that he would hold Southwest responsible for "unacceptable performance." He asked followers to tell his department if Southwest fails to reimburse them for travel costs.
Southwest added a page to its website specifically for stranded travelers, and it invited customers to submit receipts for unexpected expenses. The airline said it would consider reimbursing "reasonable" expenses for meals, hotel rooms and alternate transportation incurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Consumer advocates criticized the use of the word "reasonable" as too vague.
Investors cheered signs that Southwest might finally be getting a handle on the crisis. The company's shares rose nearly 4%, but were still down nearly 8% for the week.
Southwest has been the most profitable U.S. airline so far this year, earning US$759 million in net income through September.
Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth said Thursday that she still expects the company to post a small profit in the fourth quarter, but that some consumers are likely to switch from Southwest to other airlines over the next few months when booking travel.
Another airline analyst, Colin Scarola of CFRA, said he too didn't expect the "Christmas week fiasco" to have a lasting impact because Southwest often has lower fares than its three largest rivals: American, United and Delta.
"History shows customers tend not to permanently ditch an airline even after an awful experience due to the commodity-like nature of the product," he wrote in a note to clients.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Grief resource library an antidote to a culture that avoids talking about death
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
Canada
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
-
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
-
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
World
-
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek.
-
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
-
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.
-
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions.
-
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
-
College scandal middleman blames actions on 'winning at all costs' mentality
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his 'winning at all costs' attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week.
Politics
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Health
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
-
Father of two with terminal cancer finds hope in life-saving precision medicine
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
Entertainment
-
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
-
Turning trauma into music: Canadian singer Leslie Taylor on her new song 'Look But Don't Touch'
Canadian musician Leslie Taylor reveals the true meaning behind her latest song 'Look But Don't Touch' and how she has healed from childhood trauma.
-
Another Canadian joins growing trend of 'Jeopardy!' super-champions
It's not your imagination: "Jeopardy" streaks are getting longer.
Business
-
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
-
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
-
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions.
Lifestyle
-
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
-
Grief resource library an antidote to a culture that avoids talking about death
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
Sports
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
-
Exact number of Pele's goals forever a topic of debate
Pele's career of greatness will be remembered for decades to come, but one topic of debate is still discussed: How many goals he scored in his timeless career.
-
Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro
Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.