Southwest flight attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social