Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua via AP) In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social