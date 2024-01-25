World

    • South Korean police say a lawmaker has been injured in an attack with a rock-like object

    People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyunjin speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on May 31, 2023. (Go Bum-joon/Newsis via AP) People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyunjin speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on May 31, 2023. (Go Bum-joon/Newsis via AP)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object.

    A police official in Seoul’s Apgujeong district said a suspect was arrested at the scene after the attack Thursday on lawmaker Bae Hyunjin in southern Seoul.

    The severity of Bae’s injury wasn’t immediately clear. The police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said Bae was conscious as she was being taken to the hospital.

    South Korean media reported that her condition wasn’t life-threatening, citing her aides. Calls to Bae’s office weren’t immediately answered.

    The attack comes weeks after a man stabbed South Korean opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung in the neck in the southern city of Busan. The man told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming a future president. Lee was released from the hospital after eight days of treatment.

