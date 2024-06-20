South Korea will consider supplying arms to Ukraine after Russia and North Korea sign strategic pact

Calgary 'doing everything possible' to restore water in early July
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
South Korea said Thursday that it would consider sending arms to Ukraine, a major policy change suggested after Russia and North Korea rattled the region and beyond by signing a pact to come to each other's defence in the event of war.
The comments from a senior presidential official came hours after North Korea's state media released the details of the agreement, which observers said could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War. It comes at a time when Russia faces growing isolation over its war in Ukraine and both countries face escalating standoffs with the West.
According to the text of the deal published by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, if either country gets invaded and is pushed into a state of war, the other must deploy "all means at its disposal without delay" to provide "military and other assistance." But the agreement also says that such actions must be in accordance with the laws of both countries and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes a UN member state's right to self-defence.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the pact at a summit Wednesday in Pyongyang. Both described it as a major upgrade of bilateral relations, covering security, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement condemning the agreement, calling it a threat to the South's security and a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and warned that it would have negative consequences on Seoul's relations with Moscow.
"It's absurd that two parties with a history of launching wars of invasion -- the Korean War and the war in Ukraine -- are now vowing mutual military cooperation on the premise of a pre-emptive attack by the international community that will never happen," Yoon's office said.
At the United Nations in New York, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul called it "deplorable" that Russia would act in violation of multiple UN sanctions resolutions against North Korea that Moscow voted for.
A motorcade with Russian President Vladimir Putin drives along a street in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Yoon's national security adviser, Chang Ho-jin, said Seoul would reconsider the issue of providing arms to Ukraine to help the country fight off Russia's invasion.
South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped military backed by the United States, has provided humanitarian aid and other support to Ukraine while joining U.S.-led economic sanctions against Moscow. But it has not directly provided arms to Kyiv, citing a longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict.
The summit between Kim and Putin came as the U.S. and its allies expressed growing concern over a possible arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim's nuclear weapons and missile program.
Following their summit, Kim said the two countries had a "fiery friendship," and that the deal was their "strongest-ever treaty," putting the relationship at the level of an alliance. He vowed full support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Putin called it a "breakthrough document" reflecting shared desires to move relations to a higher level.
North Korea and the former Soviet Union signed a treaty in 1961, which experts say necessitated Moscow's military intervention if the North came under attack. The deal was discarded after the collapse of the USSR, replaced by one in 2000 that offered weaker security assurances.
There's ongoing debate on how strong of a security commitment the deal entails. While some analysts see the agreement as a full restoration of the countries' Cold War-era alliance, others say the deal seems more symbolic than substantial.
Ankit Panda, a senior analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the text appeared to be carefully worded as to not imply automatic military invention.
But "the big picture here is that both sides are willing to put down on paper, and show the world, just how widely they intend to expand the scope of their cooperation," he said.
The deal was made as Putin visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years, a trip that showcased their personal and geopolitical ties with Kim hugging Putin twice at the airport, their motorcade rolling past giant Russian flags and Putin portraits, and a welcoming ceremony at Pyongyang's main square attended by what appeared to be tens of thousands of spectators.
According to KCNA, the agreement also states that Pyongyang and Moscow must not enter into agreements with third parties if they infringe on the "core interests" of any of them and must not participate in actions that threaten those interests.
KCNA said the agreement requires the countries to take steps to prepare joint measures for the purpose of strengthening their defence capabilities to prevent war and protect regional and global peace and security. The agency didn't specify what those steps are, or whether they would include combined military training and other cooperation.
The agreement also calls for the countries to actively cooperate in efforts to establish a "just and multipolar new world order," KCNA said, underscoring how the countries are aligning in face of their separate confrontations with the United States.
How the pact affects Russia's relations with the South is a key development to watch, said Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington and director of the North Korea-focused 38 North website.
"Seoul had already signed onto sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, souring its relations with Moscow. Now with any ambiguity of Russia's partnership with North Korea removed, how will Seoul respond?" she said. "Is there a point where it decides to cut or suspend diplomatic ties with Russia or expel its ambassador? And have we reached it?"
Kim in recent months has made Russia his priority as he pushes a foreign policy aimed at expanding relations with countries confronting Washington, embracing the idea of a "new Cold War" and trying to display a united front in Putin's broader conflicts with the West.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, with the pace of both Kim's weapons tests and combined military exercises involving the U.S., South Korea and Japan intensifying in a tit-for-tat cycle.
The Koreas also have engaged in Cold War-style psychological warfare that involved North Korea dropping tons of trash on the South with balloons, and the South broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda with its loudspeakers.
------
Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.
Actor Ian McKellen is resting, taking light exercise and undergoing physiotherapy after spending three nights in the hospital after he toppled off a London stage during a fight scene earlier this week.
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside the capital of Chile, where fatal railway crashes remain rare.
Hundreds of people had a white-knuckle drive through a sky-splitting lightning storm Wednesday night after an out-of-control wildfire forced them to leave their homes behind in central Labrador.
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Tornado season entered Manitoba with a bang last week.
Amazon is shifting from the plastic air pillows used for packaging in North America to recycled paper because it's more environmentally sound, and it says paper just works better.
American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.
The Manitoba government will share more details on how they plan to search a landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to be located.
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Recreational boaters found US$1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.
Louisiana public schools are now required to display the Ten Commandments in all classrooms, after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the requirement into law Wednesday.
At least 34 people have died and dozens hospitalized after drinking illegally brewed liquor in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, local media reported on Thursday.
The Senate has passed a government bill intended to help deter, investigate and punish foreign interference.
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Scientists studying a family plagued by early-in-life Alzheimer’s found some carry a genetic oddity that delays their initial symptoms by five years.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
A new study shows the gender pay gap in Canada's tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021.
The threat of strike action by unionized mechanics at WestJet has been dropped after both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
There is no doubt Connor McDavid is the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers have made it a series in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Their other Connor has played a crucial role in the comeback bid, too.
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to remain with the Indiana Pacers when the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted in early July, a person with knowledge of the talks between the sides told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Emergency repairs to a sewer main in Vancouver's Olympic Village are underway after streets were flooded Thursday morning.
Vancouver council voted in favour of densifying the upscale neighbourhood of Shaughnessy this week, which could result in several housing units being developed on a single lot.
The path to homeownership in Vancouver is becoming increasingly out-of-reach for many renters.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to place a 100 per cent tariff on electric vehicles manufactured in China, warning that failure to do so could put jobs at “risk” in Ontario.
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
Peel police have arrested four underage suspects after a pair of brazen home invasions targeting luxury vehicles.
Calgary fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in a strip mall on Thursday morning.
An Alberta woman is celebrating after scoring big on Lightning Lotto.
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southwest of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancé and unborn child.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
A report for the transportation committee recommends councillors approve the introduction of paid on-street parking next spring on sections of Richmond Road, Wellington Street West, Somerset Street West, Danforth Avenue, Churchill Avenue and Holland Avenue.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several regions in Quebec as heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.
Quebec police (SQ) are investigating after a city worker discovered a dead body in a canal west of Montreal.
A 'large-scale mural' in tribute to former premier René Lévesque will be completed this summer in Montreal. Once completed, it will be visible to motorists on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).
Emergency crews were called to a rollover in east Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Illegal drugs with a street value of about $220,000 were recently seized by police from a Red Deer home.
A motorcycle was visible at the scene of a serious crash in Sturgeon County Wednesday evening.
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says there is a heavy police presence in the Musquodoboit Harbour area as they search for a man on a provincewide warrant who may be armed.
The Nova Scotia government is changing the rules for those who pay a fixed amount of rent for public housing, a move the government says is aimed at achieving fairness and consistency.
The member-owners of three major Manitoba credit unions have voted in favour of a merger
One person was found dead following a house fire in Swift Current late Tuesday night.
Travellers using WestJet in Saskatchewan faced some uncertainty after the airline proactively cancelled flights across the country before reinstating many of them.
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
Cleo the dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
The curtain will close for Saskatoon’s Persephone Theatre on June 24, as the non-profit replaces part of the roof over the summer.
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
The recent Constructors Cup charity soccer tournament presented by The London Home Builders’ Association (LHBA) raised $70,000, which will be put towards the implementation of London’s whole of community system response to the crisis of homelessness in our community.
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
South Simcoe police have issued a warning about a new scam targeting seniors.
Police in Bradford charged a driver with speeding nearly 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit while intoxicated.
Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.
A number of school busses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.
Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to King Street east where they said a youth was riding a scooter through a parking lot, when a man began to yell.
A new Adventure Challenge is making its debut in Windsor-Essex in September.
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
With entrenched views on all sides of the salmon-farming debate in British Columbia, the federal government cast the issue five years down the road on Wednesday, saying aquaculture must move to land by 2029.
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
A citizen alerted police in Elliot Lake to a heavily impaired driver who was all over the road in the community Wednesday afternoon.
After months of completing a comprehensive and exhaustive search, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Board on Manitoulin Island has named a new police chief.
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
