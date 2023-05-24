South Korea, U.S. troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea
The South Korean and U.S. militaries were set to begin massive live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, despite the North's warning that it won't tolerate what it calls such a hostile invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.
Thursday's drills, the first of the allies' five rounds of firing exercises until mid-June, mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington. North Korea has typically reacted to such major South Korean-U.S. exercises with missile and other weapons tests.
Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-launched more than 100 missiles but none since it fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-April. North Korea has argued its torrid pace of tests was meant to respond to the expanded military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, but observers say the North aims to advance its weapons development then wrest greater concessions from its rivals in eventual diplomacy.
The U.S.-South Korean firing exercises, called "the combined annihilation firepower drills," would be the biggest of their kind. The drills have been held 11 times since they began in 1977, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.
Ministry officials said this year's drills are to involve advanced stealth fighter jets, attack helicopters, multiple rocket launch systems and other weapons from South Korea and the United States. It wasn't immediately known how many troops would take part in the drills, but previous exercises in 2017 drew about 2,000 soldiers and 250 weapons assets from both countries.
An earlier Defense Ministry statement said the drills are meant to enhance the allies' combined operational performance capabilities. It said South Korea and the United States will seek to establish "the overwhelming deterrence and response capabilities" to cope with North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
Last Friday, North Korea's state media called the drills "a typical North Korea-targeted war rehearsal." It said North Korea "cannot but take a more serious note of the fact that" that the drills would be held in an area a few kilometers (miles) from its frontier.
KCNA said the U.S. and South Korea will face unspecified "corresponding responses" over their series of large-scale, provocative drills.
Earlier this year, the South Korean and U.S. militaries conducted their biggest field exercises in five years. The U.S. also sent the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and nuclear-capable bombers for joint exercises with South Korea.
In their summit last month, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced steps to reinforce their deterrence capabilities such as the periodic docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea; bolstering joint training exercises; and the establishment of a new nuclear consultative group. Biden also issued a blunt warning that any North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would "result in the end of whatever regime" took such action.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, later said the Biden-Yoon summit agreement revealed the two countries' "most hostile and aggressive will of action" against the North. She threatened to further bolster her country's escalatory nuclear doctrine, saying "The pipe dream of the U.S. and South Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength."
Worries about North Korea's nuclear program grew after the North last year legislated a law that authorizes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons. Many foreign experts say North Korea has yet to possess functioning nuclear missiles.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially entered his bid to become U.S. president. But in his column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham says DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by 36 points among Republican primary voters, and he faces an uphill battle to become the Republican nominee.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
PM Trudeau stops short of commitment to fund Manitoba landfill search
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is looking carefully at recommendations in the feasibility study to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, but stopped short of committing to fund any search.
Pathologist in B.C. teen murder trial defends independence, impartiality
A pathologist who performed an autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a park defended his impartiality as an expert during cross-examination Wednesday in the murder trial of Ibrahim Ali.
Hay River, N.W.T., residents allowed to return Thursday as wildfire burns nearby
Residents of the town of Hay River are to be allowed to return to the Northwest Territories community Thursday, even as a wildfire continues to burn on the nearby K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve.
Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella contamination.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
As Typhoon Mawar hit, these identical twin meteorologists kept Guam informed
As Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at Guam, residents facing terrifying winds and crashing waves from the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists to keep them informed -- and to provide the outside world with a glimpse of the chaos unfolding on the remote island.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden says 'it's time to act' on gun control
As families and loved ones mourned the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden said from a solemn White House memorial Wednesday that too many schools, too many everyday places have become 'killing fields.'
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
-
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83
A collection of tributes poured in Wednesday from musicians, actors and athletes following the death of musical superstar Tina Turner.
-
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy Masters' title.
Elon Musk wants to build a digital town square. But his debut for DeSantis had a tech failure.
Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into a 'digital town square,' but his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president, struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay Tuesday.
-
Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday put the United States' credit on watch for a possible downgrade, raising the stakes as negotiations over the country's debt ceiling go down to the wire.
-
State-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the U.S. and Asia during future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday.
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Arthur Ross first enrolled at UBC in 1969. He'll receive his bachelor's degree on Thursday.
-
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep
The wait is over: After 27 years, the Florida Panthers -- a hockey punchline no more -- are again going to play for the game's grandest prize.
-
Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and Cincinnati had its highest hit total in almost a year in a 10-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
-
Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the majors and the Tampa Bay Rays rebounded from a 19-run loss to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night.
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Formula One drivers will be bound by stricter speed limits while driving behind safety cars in double yellow flag zones in a bid to improve safety, governing body FIA said Wednesday.