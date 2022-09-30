South Korea, U.S. and Japan hold anti-North Korean submarine drills
South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.
The North's recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
The one-day three-nation training off the Korean Peninsula's east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines, according to a South Korean navy statement.
North Korea has been building bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one and testing sophisticated missiles that can be fired from them in recent years. That's an alarming development for its rivals because it's harder to detect underwater-launched missiles in advance.
South Korean officials said last weekend that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.
Friday's drills involve the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as well as U.S., South Korean and Japanese destroyers, the navy statement said. During the training, the navy ships from the three nations were to search and track a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine posing as a North Korean submarine while exchanging related information, according to media reports.
"We will respond and neutralize any forms of North Korean provocations in an overwhelming and decisive manner," Capt. Cho, Chung-ho, commander of South Korean navy troops who took part in the training, was quoted as saying in the statement.
In addition to its submarine-launched missiles, North Korea has also a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place both the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance. This year, North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Friday's training comes as South Korea and Japan are looking to mend ties frayed over history and trade disputes. The two Asian countries together host a total of 80,000 American troops. Earlier this week, the Reagan took part in joint U.S.-South Korean drills near the peninsula, the first such bilateral involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since 2017.
The North's most recent missile tests happened on Thursday, hours after Harris left South Korea. During her visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, Harris said: "In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship."
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman who killed her daughters third murder trial
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.
Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe
Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
'Absurd and completely groundless': China dismisses complaints over quarantining U.S. diplomats
China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country's strict COVID-19 regulations.
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears
Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears that another coup attempt may be underway, nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
PM Trudeau rejects Russia referendum, again promises sanctions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned votes in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia, but gave no timeline for sanctions Canada promised a week ago.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The world now has stunning new photos of this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defence test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
NASA's Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter's tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years.
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
Next year's Met Gala theme revealed
Organizers of the annual Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights, have announced next year's theme: celebrating the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Wave of retirement hits Canadian workforce as healthcare, education lose workers
Canada is facing a wave of retirements driven by workers in high-pressure sectors, with an increasing number retiring before they turn 65.
EU ministers adopt windfall levy, no deal on gas price cap
European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to soothe the energy crisis, including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Global stocks were mixed Friday after inflation in 19 countries that use Europe's euro currency spiked to a record and Chinese factory activity weakened.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
Fewer trips for China's Golden Week amid quarantine fears
While China's top leaders commemorated revolutionary martyrs Friday, far fewer Chinese are expected to be travelling during the upcoming 'Golden Week' National Day holidays amid rigid anti-COVID-19 restrictions and calls from health officials for people to stay put.
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge's record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a 'divorce.'
Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.